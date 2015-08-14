LONDON Aug 14 U.S. hip-hop mogul Dr Dre topped
the British album chart on Friday with "Compton", his first
record in 16 years, while "Marvin Gaye," U.S singer Charlie
Puth's collaboration with Meghan Trainor, climbed 89 places to
become the highest-selling single.
Compton, which the 50 year-old rapper has dedicated to his
Californian birthplace of the same name, outperformed its
nearest competitors by over 28,000 combined chart sales, the
Official Charts Company said.
Puth's second British Number 1 finished the week with sales
of over 94,000 after entering the tally the week before, and it
marked another success for Trainor whose debut single spent four
weeks at Number 1 last October.
Calvin Harris and Disciples' "How Deep Is Your Love" stayed
firm at number two on the singles charts, having been streamed
over 2.21 million times in the last seven days, and the Weeknd's
"Can't Feel My Face" jumped five places to number three.
Former chart-toppers Little Mix's "Black Magic" and Lost
Frequencies' "Are You With Me" rounded out the top five.
Dr Dre's return comes after a successful stretch in the
producer's seat during which he fostered hip-hop artists such as
Eminem, 50 Cent and Timbaland. He also became a successful
entrepreneur and sold his headphone company Beats to Apple for 3
billion dollars in 2014.
Elsewhere in the album charts, British folk singer Frank
Turner's "Positive Songs For Negative People" was at number two
and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "x" at number three.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Stephen Addison)