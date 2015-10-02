LONDON Oct 2 British singer Sam Smith went
straight to number one in the UK pop charts on Friday with
"Writing's On The Wall", the theme song to the upcoming James
Bond film "Spectre", making it the first title track for a 007
movie to be a chart-topper.
The song knocked "What Do You Mean?" by Canada's Justin
Beiber from the top spot after three weeks and gave Smith his
fifth British number one single, the Official Charts Company
said.
R City featuring Adam Levine stayed in third with "Locked
Away" with former number one, "Easy Love", by London-based DJ
Sigala in fourth.
In the albums chart, electronic duo Disclosure - siblings
Howard and Guy Lawrence - notched up their second number one
with "Caracal".
Veteran British band New Order recorded their highest album
position in 22 years, debuting in second with "Music Complete",
with last week's number one "Rattle That Lock" by Pink Floyd's
David Gilmour in third.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Hugh Lawson)