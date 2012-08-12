LONDON Aug 12 Pop singer Rihanna has returned to the top of Britain's album rankings with her album "Talk That Talk" after a run of 38 weeks in the Top 40, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

It is only the second week the album has been in the number one spot as it nears 1 million British sales.

The recording has been a huge hit around the world and helped the Barbadian star to earn an estimated $53 million in the 12 months to May this year, according to Forbes magazine.

East London rapper Wiley topped the singles charts for a second week with "Heatwave", his first solo British number one.

British pop band Lawson were the week's highest new entry at number three with their single "Taking Over Me".

Redlight, a DJ and producer from Bristol in southwest England, was also new in fifth place with "Lost In Your Love". (Reporting by Tim Castle)