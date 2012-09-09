LONDON, Sept 9 American R&B singer Ne-Yo denied
Irish rock band The Script their first UK number one single on
Sunday when his latest release entered the chart in pole
position in its first week.
The 32-year-old took the UK top spot for the fifth time with
the dance hit "Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love
Yourself)".
The Script, who formed in Dublin, had to make do with second
place with their latest single "Hall of Fame", a song which
features vocals from the American rapper will.i.am.
U.S. singer Pink's "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" was another new
entry at number three, while British pop band Little Mix fell
from first to fourth with "Wings".
On the album chart, London indie rockers The Vaccines
secured their first number one with "Come of Age", according to
the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly rundown.
Second position went to Northern Irish indie band Two Door
Cinema Club and their new release "Beacon".
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Sophie Hares)