LONDON Oct 7 Barbadian pop singer Rihanna
climbed to the top of the British charts on Sunday with her new
single "Diamonds", ousting South Korean pop star Psy and his
internet video sensation "Gangnam Style" from the number one
spot.
Local boy band One Direction were new in third place with
"Live While We're Young", while London-born singer Adele burst
in at number four with the theme song for the latest James Bond
film "Skyfall".
English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding arrived in fifth
place with her new single "Anything Could Happen", the Official
Charts Company said.
British stadium rockers Muse shot to the summit of the album
charts with their new release "The 2nd Law", including the track
"Survival", the official song of London's 2012 Olympic Games.
Boy band Overtones entered the charts at number six with
their second album release "Higher".
Veteran British rock band the Electric Light Orchestra
re-entered the list at number 10 with their 2005 greatest hits
compilation "All Over The World", notching up a 173rd week in
the charts.
