LONDON Jan 27 Dutch dance duo Bingo Players
secured their first British No. 1 single on Sunday with the club
hit "Get Up (Rattle)", a collaboration with hip-hop group Far
East Movement.
They edged last week's No. 1 "Scream & Shout", by U.S.
rapper and producer will.i.am and singer Britney Spears, into
second place, the Official Charts Company said.
The dance act's previous biggest British hit was "Cry (Just
a Little)", a track which used bits of Brenda Russell's "Piano
in the Dark" and reached only No. 44 in the charts.
Climbing one position to third was American
singer-songwriter Taylor Swift with "I Knew You Were Trouble".
R&B singer Rihanna and U.S. artist Mikky Ekko rose to fourth
from fifth with "Stay". Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and London
rapper Tinie Tempah rose one place to No. 5 with "Drinking from
the Bottle".
There was no change at the top of the album chart. The
soundtrack of "Les Miserables", the Oscar-nominated drama set in
19th century France, held on to the No. 1 spot.
English band I Am Kloot were the highest new entry with
their sixth studio release "Let It All In", its best performance
on the UK album chart.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Louise Ireland)