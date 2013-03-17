LONDON, March 17 David Bowie returned to the top
of the British album charts on Sunday for the first time in 20
years with a collection of new recordings acclaimed by one
critic as the "greatest comeback in rock'n'roll history".
"The Next Day", recorded in secret over two years, shot
straight to number one in its first week on release, shifting
over 94,000 copies to become the fastest-selling album of 2013,
the Official Charts Company said.
Bowie surprised fans and the music industry in January with
the unexpected release of the single "Where Are We Now?" on his
66th birthday and the announcement that an album of fresh
recordings would be issued in March.
He had shunned the limelight since suffering a heart attack
on tour in 2004 and last performed on stage since 2006.
Produced by his long-time collaborator Tony Visconti, "The
Next Day" is Bowie's first new work since "Reality" a decade
ago, and his first chart-topping success since 1983's "Black Tie
White Noise".
Critics have showered praise on the album, which topped
digital iTunes charts in 40 countries in the days after its
release on March 8, according to Bowie's official website.
"David Bowie's 'The Next Day' may be the greatest comeback
album ever," said The Independent's Andy Gill in a five-star
review.
The question will now be how the recording fares in the
United States, where Bowie has never had a number one album.
American sales data from Billboard will show on Wednesday
whether Bowie has outsold "What About Now", a rival new release
from U.S. rockers Bon Jovi, beaten into second place in the
British charts.
Also new in the week's album rankings were British synth-pop
duo Hurts at number nine with "Exile".
In the singles charts Justin Timberlake held on to the top
spot with "Mirrors", while former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole
Scherzinger was new at number six with "Boomerang".
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)