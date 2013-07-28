LONDON, July 28 Jahmene Douglas, a former
supermarket worker and talent show contestant, topped the UK
album charts for the first time on Sunday with "Love Never
Fails", the Official Charts Company said.
Meanwhile, Swedish artist Avicii kept the top spot in the
British singles chart for a second week with "Wake Me Up", which
became the fastest selling single of the year a week earlier.
Douglas, 22, was a contestant on a TV talent show "The X
Factor". His debut album features 10 tracks including Gospel
interpretations of other artists' songs and a duet.
Douglas pushed Robin Thicke's album "Blurred Lines" into
second place, while "Magna Carta Holy Grail" from U.S. rapper
Jay-Z fell to third place.
In the singles chart, Avicii's continued success denied One
Direction's "Best Song Ever" the top slot, depriving the boy
band of what would have been their fourth number one single. The
new track had to settle for number two instead.
Separately, the Official Charts Company said "Now That's
What I Call Music! 85" had become the fastest selling album of
2013.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; editing by Mike Collett-White)