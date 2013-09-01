UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
LONDON, Sept 1 American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold topped the British album chart for the first time with "Hail to the King", the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
The band's sixth studio album put an end to four weeks at number one for TV talent show stars Richard and Adam Johnson with their album "The Impossible Dream".
Naughty Boy narrowly missed out on the top spot with "Hotel Cabana" debuting in second place, followed by Ellie Goulding's "Halcyon" rising over 20 places to third.
Goulding also remained at the top of the British singles chart for a third week in a row with her song "Burn".
The singer-songwriter secured her first number one hit with the song when she knocked Miley Cyrus off the top spot last month.
"Wake Me Up" by Avicii and "Sonnentanz" by Klangkarussell remained second and third respectively. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by David Evans)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
DETROIT, April 3 U.S. sales of new vehicles in March at major automakers came in below market expectations, according to figures released on Monday, sending shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co down more than 2 percent.
PARIS, April 3 The body in charge of France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition said on Monday it was taking legal action against the national rugby federation after the latter refused to approve new match dates for games cancelled due to an industrial dispute.