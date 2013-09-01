LONDON, Sept 1 American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold topped the British album chart for the first time with "Hail to the King", the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The band's sixth studio album put an end to four weeks at number one for TV talent show stars Richard and Adam Johnson with their album "The Impossible Dream".

Naughty Boy narrowly missed out on the top spot with "Hotel Cabana" debuting in second place, followed by Ellie Goulding's "Halcyon" rising over 20 places to third.

Goulding also remained at the top of the British singles chart for a third week in a row with her song "Burn".

The singer-songwriter secured her first number one hit with the song when she knocked Miley Cyrus off the top spot last month.

"Wake Me Up" by Avicii and "Sonnentanz" by Klangkarussell remained second and third respectively. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by David Evans)