LONDON Oct 13 American singer and actress Miley
Cyrus became the first person to simultaneously notch up a
number one single and a number one album in the British music
chart this year, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
Her latest track, "Wrecking Ball", went straight into the
top slot in the single charts, while her fourth album,
"Bangerz", did the same in the albums chart.
The result was the best yet in Britain for the 20-year-old
singer, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who
scored her first number one hit in the British singles chart in
August with "We Can't Stop".
Her success pushed last week's number one single, "Counting
Stars", by U.S. rock band OneRepublic, into third place, while
American rapper Eminem secured the second slot with his new
single "Berzerk".
In the albums charts, last week's number one album, "Days
Are Gone", from Californian sister-act Haim, fell to fifth
place, while "Brand New Machine", an album by Chase & Status
went straight in at number two.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams)