LONDON Jan 12 Pharrell Williams and his song
"Happy" reclaimed the number one spot in the British music
singles chart on Sunday, knocking "Timber" by fellow Americans
Pitbull and Ke$ha into second place, the Official Charts Company
said.
Happy sold over 107,000 copies to occupy the top spot for a
second non-consecutive week, having been dethroned by Timber the
previous week. Pharrell Williams had scored the two
biggest-selling singles of 2013.
Among the fastest climbers in the singles chart was Beyonce,
whose "Drunk In Love", a collaboration with her husband Jay Z,
jumped 17 places to take the number 10 spot. It was Beyonce's
16th top 10 hit in Britain.
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding held onto the
number one spot in the official albums chart for a second week
with "Halcyon", keeping Beyonce's self-titled album at bay in
second place.
Goulding, who performed at the wedding reception of Prince
William and Kate Middleton in 2011, was enjoying a good week
after she was nominated on Thursday for three BRITs, the top
music awards in Britain.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Andrew Roche)