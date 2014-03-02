LONDON, March 2 Pharrell Williams's "Happy"
returned to the top of Britain's music charts for the third time
on Sunday, becoming the first single in 57 years to do so, the
Official Charts Company said.
Only two other acts in history have secured the top spot on
three separate occasions with the same song, the last being Guy
Mitchell's "Singing the Blues" in 1957.
"Happy" also passed the 1 million sales marker this week,
making Pharrell only the second act after the Beatles to notch
up three million-selling singles in the UK within the space of a
year.
Last week's chart-topper "Money On My Mind", by English
singer-songwriter Sam Smith, slipped to second place in the
singles charts while Clean Bandit's "Rather Be" featuring Jess
Glynne held on to its number three spot.
In the album chart, British band Bastille retained the top
spot with their record "Bad Blood", the Official Charts Company
said, ahead of the Artic Monkeys second-placed "AM" and Ellie
Goulding's "Halcyon" in third.
