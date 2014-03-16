LONDON, March 16 Canadian duo Dvbbs and Miami DJ
Borgeous topped the British singles chart for the first time on
Sunday, after their track "Tsunami (Jump)" featuring London MC
Tinie Tempah went straight in at number one, the Official Charts
Company said.
The single is a vocal mix version of Dvbbs and Borgeous
instrumental track "Tsunami", which topped charts in Belgium and
the Netherlands last summer but failed to make an impact on the
British charts at the time.
Last week's chart topper, Route 94's "My Love" featuring
Jess Glynne, dropped a spot to number two, while Pharrell
Williams' "Happy" was in third place, the Official Charts
Company said.
In the album chart, Elbow secured their first British number
one album with "The Take Off and Landing of Everything", while
Paloma Faith was a new entry at number two with "A Perfect
Contradiction". Pharrell Williams' "G I R L" was knocked off the
top spot after just one week, slipping to number three.
