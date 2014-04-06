LONDON, April 6 U.S. singer-songwriter Aloe
Blacc claimed his first solo UK number one on Sunday when his
track "The Man" topped the British singles chart, the Official
Charts Company said.
The track by 35-year-old Blacc, whose real name is Egbert
Nathaniel Dawkins III, pays homage to the chorus melody of Elton
John's first UK top 10 single "Your Song".
Blacc made his UK charts debut in 2011 with "I Need Dollar",
which peaked at number two, and last summer provided guest
vocals for Avicii's chart-topping track "Wake Me Up", the
Official Charts Company said.
John Legend's "All Of Me" climbed three places to take the
number two spot, while Duke Dumont's "I Got U" featuring Jax
Jones was down one in third place.
In the album chart, the Kaiser Chiefs went straight in at
number one with their fifth album "Education, Education,
Education & War", knocking winner of reality show The X Factor
Sam Bailey's "The Power Of Love" into second place.
George Michael's former number one album "Symphonica"
slipped one place to number three, the Official Charts Company
said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Gareth Jones)