LONDON, April 20 Female Canadian
singer-songwriter Kiesza grabbed the top spot in Britain's music
charts on Sunday with her debut single "Hideaway", which sold
more than 136,000 copies, the Official Charts Company said.
Calgary-born Kiesza is a classically-trained ballerina and a
former codebreaker in the Royal Canadian Navy where she says she
began writing songs.
She knocked last week's number one, "Nobody to Love" by
London-based dance music duo Sigma, into second place, while a
new entry, "Touch" by Shift K3Y, went straight in at number
three.
In the albums chart, Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini
snatched the top spot with his new album "Caustic Love", the
fastest-selling album of the year so far.
The Official Charts Company said the release, Nutini's third
studio album, had sold more than 109,000 copies over the last
seven days and was the 27-year-old's second UK number one album.
Last week's number one, an album by Kaiser Chiefs, fell to
fifth place, while a new entry by The Vamps called "Meet the
Vamps" debuted at number two.
