LONDON May 4 Scottish singer and DJ Calvin
Harris hit the top of the British music charts on Sunday with
his newly released single "Summer", knocking Dutch artist Mr
Probz into second place, the official Charts Company said.
Harris outsold Mr Probz's "Waves" by 7,000 copies to claim
the latest in a string of chart successes - his sixth number one
as a singer or collaborating artist, with another two
chart-toppers under his belt as a producer/DJ.
Kiesza's "Hideaway" dropped one place to number three, with
"Nobody To Love" by Sigma falling to fourth and John Legend's
"All Of Me" completing the top five singles of the week.
Another Scot, Paolo Nutini, held onto the number one berth
in the album charts for a third straight week with "Caustic
Love", holding off the challenge of new entry "Everyday Robots"
by former Blur front man Damon Albarn.
Imelda May's album "Tribal" entered the charts at number
three, with Paloma Faith's "A Perfect Contradiction" in fourth
and another new entry, Embrace's eponymous album, in fifth spot.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Stephen Powell)