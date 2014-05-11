LONDON May 11 English singer Lily Allen sealed
her comeback on Sunday when her new album "Sheezus" raced
straight to the top of Britain's music charts, the Official
Charts Company said.
Allen's album is her first since she came out of
semi-retirement last year and toppled Scottish singer Paolo
Nutini from the top spot, a position he had occupied for three
weeks.
Nutini's album "Caustic Love" fell to number three, while
Gary Barlow's album "Since I saw You Last" went from 38th to
seize the number two slot thanks, the Official Charts Company
said, to a TV documentary featuring the Take That frontman.
In the singles chart, Dutch hip-hop artist Mr Probz retook
the top spot with his track "Waves" after being dethroned last
week by Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris.
Harris and his track "Summer" fell to number two, while
female Canadian singer-songwriter Kiesza and her song "Hideaway"
stayed at number three.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)