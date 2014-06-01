LONDON, June 1 British singer-songwriter Sam Smith went straight to the top of the charts with his debut album "In The Lonely Hour" on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said.

The 22-year-old's album has sold 101,000 copies over the last seven days, making it the fastest-selling debut album of the year so far and knocking Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" into second place after a week at number one.

Paolo Nutini's "Caustic Love" climbed three places to number three.

In the singles chart, 27-year-old Chicago-born house and techno producer SecondCity took the top spot with his debut track "I Wanna Feel", pushing Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" into second.

French house duo Klingande, who have already topped the charts in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, were a new entry at number three with their UK debut "Jubel". (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Andrew Roche)