LONDON, July 6 U.S. singer-songwriter Ariana
Grande topped Britain's singles chart on Sunday with her track
"Problem" featuring Iggy Azalea, becoming the first performer to
head a new look chart based on Internet streaming as well as
physical sales data.
The Official Charts Company said the 21-year-old singer had
made history in the process, notching up a combined charts sales
figure of 113,000 in the last week.
That was made up of 106,000 physical sales and 712,000 audio
streams, it said, saying it counted 100 streams as a single
purchase.
"Ghost", a track by former TV talent show contestant Ella
Henderson, held onto the second spot, it said.
In the albums chart, British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran
held onto the top spot for a second week with his album "X",
which is pronounced as "Multiply".
A self-titled album by 5 Seconds of Summer took the second
spot, while an album by George Ezra, "Wanted on Voyage", placed
third.
