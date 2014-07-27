LONDON, July 27 English singer/songwriter Cheryl
Cole took the top spot in Britain's singles chart on Sunday with
"Crazy Stupid Love", notching up her fourth solo number one
track, the Official Charts Company said.
The single, which features rapper Tinie Tempah, is taken
from Cole's forthcoming album "Only Human", and topples Rixton's
"Me And My Broken Heart" from the top spot, pushing it into
eighth place.
Canadian newcomers Magic! took the number two slot with
their reggae-infused debut "Rude", which has already sold well
in Canada, Australia, Scandinavia and the United States.
In the albums chart, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran
stayed at number one for a fifth week, becoming the longest
consecutively running number one album since Adele's "21" topped
the chart in January 2011.
British sales of Sheeran's second full-length album "X" have
so far exceeded 400,000 copies. Dolly Parton's album "Blue Smoke
- The Best Of" took the second spot.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)