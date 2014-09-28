LONDON, Sept 28 "Bang Bang", a collaboration between pop artists Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, took the top spot in Britain's singles chart, selling nearly 100,000 copies in its first week, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The single, which will feature on Jessie J's new album, knocked Sigma's "Changing" into second place, while Taylor Swift's "Shake it off" rose two places to number three. "Blame" by Calvin Harris slipped to fourth, while former chart topper "Prayer in C" by Lilly Wood completed the top five.

British indie group Alt-J scored their first ever number one album with the newly-released "This is all yours", the follow up to their 2012 debut "An Awesome Wave". Veteran U.S. singer-songwriter Barbra Streisand's "Partners" held on to second spot in the album chart, while Sam Smith also remained unmoved in third place with "In the Lonely Hour"

"Wanted on Voyage" by George Ezra rose to fourth, while Leonard Cohen's "Popular Problems" debuted in the charts in fifth position. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)