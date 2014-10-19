LONDON Oct 19 U.S. singer Meghan Trainor topped the British singles chart for a third consecutive week on Sunday with her catchy pop tune "All about that Bass", the Official Charts Company said.

Trainor's three-week stint at number one is the longest by any female artist in 2014 and the second-longest reign at the top by any act in 2014.

"Shake it Off" by Taylor Swift rose to second place while British boy band One Direction entered in third place with "Steal my Girl" .

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran charted in fourth place with "Thinking Out Loud" while former chart-topper "Bang Bang" by pop supertrio Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande came fifth.

Former talent show contestant Ella Henderson claimed the number one slot in the album chart with her debut "Chapter One", which sold over 16,000 copies ahead of second-placed Sheeran, whose album "X" spent two months at number one earlier this year.

Another long-running chart success, "In the Lonely Hour" by Sam Smith, held onto third spot while last week's number one "Wanted on Voyage" by George Ezra slipped to fourth. Jessie J's new album, "Sweet Talker" debuted in fifth position. (Reporting by William Jame; editing by Susan Thomas)