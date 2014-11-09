LONDON Nov 9 British singer Cheryl claimed
number one spot in the singles chart on Sunday, setting a record
for the number of chart-topping songs by a solo female artist,
the Official Charts Company said.
"I don't care" became Cheryl's fifth number one, pushing Ed
Sheeran's "Thinking out loud" into second place and Meghan
Trainor's "All about that Bass" into third. "All of me" by John
Legend charted in fourth, ahead of Taylor Swift's "Shake it
off".
Sheeran, however, returned to the top of the album charts
with "X", 20 weeks after it was first released, holding off the
challenge of new-entry "Motion" from Calvin Harris, which ended
up in second place.
Former number one "1989" by Taylor Swift fell to third
place, ahead of Andre Rieu's "Love in Venice" which entered the
chart in fourth place. "In the Lonely Hour" by Sam Smith
completed the top five.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Tom Heneghan)