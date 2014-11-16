LONDON Nov 16 British progressive rock group Pink Floyd topped the album charts for the first time in nearly 20 years on Sunday with "The Endless River", the Official Charts Company said.

The newly-released album, which the band says will be their last, became the third fastest-selling by a single group or artist this year after shifting more than 139,000 copies during the last week.

A tribute to the band's keyboardist Rick Wright who died in 2008, it is their sixth British number one album and their first since "Pulse" in 1995.

Foo Fighters were also a new entry at number two with "Sonic Highways", while last week's chart topper "X" by Ed Sheeran slid two places to number three.

Sheeran also featured in the singles chart, where his track "Thinking Out Loud" stayed in second place, ahead of One Direction's "Steal My Girl", which climbed six places to third.

Topping the singles chart was a celebrity cover version of Avicii's "Wake Me Up", recorded by Gareth Malone's All Star Choir in aid of charity Children in Need. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by John Stonestreet)