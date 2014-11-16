LONDON Nov 16 British progressive rock group
Pink Floyd topped the album charts for the first time in nearly
20 years on Sunday with "The Endless River", the Official Charts
Company said.
The newly-released album, which the band says will be their
last, became the third fastest-selling by a single group or
artist this year after shifting more than 139,000 copies during
the last week.
A tribute to the band's keyboardist Rick Wright who died in
2008, it is their sixth British number one album and their first
since "Pulse" in 1995.
Foo Fighters were also a new entry at number two with "Sonic
Highways", while last week's chart topper "X" by Ed Sheeran slid
two places to number three.
Sheeran also featured in the singles chart, where his track
"Thinking Out Loud" stayed in second place, ahead of One
Direction's "Steal My Girl", which climbed six places to third.
Topping the singles chart was a celebrity cover version of
Avicii's "Wake Me Up", recorded by Gareth Malone's All Star
Choir in aid of charity Children in Need.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by John Stonestreet)