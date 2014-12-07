LONDON Dec 7 British singer-songwriter Ed
Sheeran's track "Thinking Out Loud" returned to the top of the
British music singles chart on Sunday, five weeks after it last
held the spot, the Official Charts Company said.
The song, which last month recorded the longest ever climb
to number one after 19 weeks in the top 40, set a new record for
the most streamed track in a week by racking up more than 1.67
million audio streams over the last seven days.
Union J's "You Got It All" was a new entry at number two,
while last week's chart topper, Take That's "These Days",
slipped to third place.
Take That's album "III" went straight in at number one
however, out selling second-placed "X" by Ed Sheeran by more
than 38,000 copies to give the British pop veterans their
seventh chart-topping album.
Australian rock band AC/DC's "Rock or Bust" was also a new
entry in the album chart at number three.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)