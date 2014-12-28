LONDON Dec 28 English DJ Mark Ronson returned
to the coveted number one spot in the British singles chart on
Sunday with his track "Uptown Funk", featuring U.S. singer Bruno
Mars, the Official Charts Company said.
The single, made for Ronson's upcoming fourth studio album
"Uptown Special", also broke Britain's all-time streaming record
by racking up almost 2.5 million audio streams over the last
seven days.
Last week's chart topper, TV talent show winner Ben Haenow's
"Something I Need" slipped to second place, while British
singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" held at
number three.
Sheeran also had success in the album chart, which his
second disc "X" topped for the twelfth non-consecutive week,
ahead of Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" and Olly Murs' "Never
Been Better".
