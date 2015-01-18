LONDON Jan 18 English DJ Mark Ronson and
Hawaii-born singer Bruno Mars topped the British singles chart
for a fifth week on Sunday with their single "Uptown Funk", the
Official Charts Company said.
Ronson's track was streamed more than 2.45 million times to
listeners over the Internet in the last seven days, the charts
firm said.
Philip George held onto second place with "Wish You Were
Mine" while "Take Me to Church" by Hozier rose two places to
third. "Up" by Olly Murs and "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
came in fourth and fifth respectively.
In the album charts, "Wanted on Voyage" by George Ezra rose
two places to number one - the fourth time the English
singer-songwriter's album has held the number one spot.
Ed Sheeran's "X" was unmoved in second place while "In the
Lonely Hour" by Sam Smith dropped to third place. "1989" by
Taylor Swift charted in fourth place and Hozier's eponymous
debut album completed the top five.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Rosalind Russell)