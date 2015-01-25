LONDON Jan 25 English DJ and producer Mark Ronson on Sunday became the first act of 2015 to top both the British singles and album charts at the same time, the Official Charts Company said.

Ronson's track "Uptown Funk", featuring Hawaii-born singer Bruno Mars, took the top spot for a sixth week, while his fourth studio album "Uptown Special" was a new entry in the number one spot.

U.S. singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor was the highest climber in the singles chart, jumping 48 places to number two with "Lips Are Movin'" and leaving Hozier's "Take Me To Church" a non-mover in third place.

In the album charts, Fall Out Boy were a new entry in second place with "American Beauty/American Psycho", outsold by Ronson by less than 1,900 copies. Ed Sheeran's "X" and Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" both dropped one spot to third and fourth respectively. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)