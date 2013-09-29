Singer Jason Derulo (C) performs at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LONDON R&B singer Jason Derulo has spent a second week at the top of the British singles chart with "Talk Dirty", a collaboration with American rapper 2 Chainz, sales figures showed on Sunday.

The pair knocked U.S. singer Katy Perry's "Roar" off the top spot last week and she spent a second week in second place.

At number three was the American rock band OneRepublic with "Counting Stars" and in fourth was Canadian rapper Drake's "Hold On, We're Going Home".

On the album chart, U.S. rock band Kings of Leon took the number one position with their new release "Mechanical Bull".

They held off a challenge from Drake's "Nothing was the Same", which entered the chart in second place.

In third was British singer Jessie J with "Alive", her second studio album, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly lists. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Patrick Graham)