Rapper Macklemore (L) sings a song he wrote in memoriam of Seattle Mariners play-by-play commentator Dave Niehaus, who died in November 2010, during pre-game ceremonies honoring Niehaus before the Mariners' MLB home opener against the Cleveland Indians in Seattle April 8,... REUTERS/Anthony Bolante/Files

LONDON American hip-hop artist Macklemore topped Britain's pop charts on Sunday with "Thrift Shop", a track hailing the pleasures of second-hand clothes shopping, the Official Charts Company said.

The release, featuring producer Ryan Lewis and singer Wanz, climbed one place to take the best-seller's crown. A YouTube hit with more than 90 million views, it has already scored number one spots in the United States, Australia, New Zealand.

British garage band Disclosure soared 26 places to number two with "White Noise", featuring London electronic duo AlunaGeorge.

American alternative band Fall Out Boy were the week's highest new entry, debuting at number five with "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark".

In the album rankings the soundtrack of the movie version of "Les Miserables" shot back to number one, kicking last week's chart-topper "Opposites" from Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro into third place.

British indie band The Courteeners were a new entry with their third album "Anna" at number six, while Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit were also new at number nine with "Pedestrian Verse".

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Jason Webb)