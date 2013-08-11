Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organisers said on Thursday.
LONDON American singer and actress Miley Cyrus notched up her first number one hit in the British singles chart on Sunday with "We Can't Stop", a new entry, the Official Charts Company said.
Cyrus, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, sold 128,000 copies of the track in the last seven days scoring what was also her first top ten single in Britain, it said.
Her success ended Swedish DJ and producer Avicii's three-week spell at the top of the British singles charts with "Wake Me Up", which slipped to second place.
In the albums chart, Welsh classical singers Richard and Adam Johnson held onto the number one slot for a second week with their debut release, "The Impossible Dream".
A new entry from Civil Wars, their closest competitors, entitled "The Civil Wars", went straight in at number two, unseating English singer Jahmene Douglas whose "Love Never Fails" fell to fifth.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organisers said on Thursday.
VILNIUS A professor said on Thursday he had found a copy of Lithuania's lost declaration of independence languishing in a German archive, an achievement hailed by authorities as the discovery of the nation's "birth certificate".
When Viacom Inc’s Spike TV rebrands as the Paramount Network in early 2018, the struggling media company hopes to position itself as a challenger to top-rated U.S. cable networks like Comcast Corp’s USA and Time Warner Inc’s TNT with shows that have the caliber of HBO.