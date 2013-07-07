Mumford & Sons, (from L) Ben Lovett , Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Folk rockers Mumford and Sons climbed to the top of the British album chart on Sunday, as sales of their 2012 album 'Babel' rose in the week after they played the final set at this year's Glastonbury music festival.

The four-piece band hailing from west London beat Michael Bublé's 'To Be Loved' by just 125 copies to claim the top spot for the third separate occasion since their second album 'Babel' was released.

Glastonbury performances also boosted sales for headliners the Rolling Stones whose 2012 album 'Grrr!' rose 29 places to number 20, and the Arctic Monkeys whose 2006 'Whatever People Say That's What I'm Not' charted at number 15.

John Newman scored a number one debut single with his track 'Love Me Again' which sold 125,000 copies, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles the rundown.

"'Love Me Again' is a song I wanted to produce that threw all my influences together," said the 22-year-old soul singer who reached number one last year as a collaborator on 'Feel The Love' by Rudimental.

"I was searching for a song in the studio that was everything that summed me up and put me into a sound." (Reporting by William James)