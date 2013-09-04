By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 A British restaurant run by chef
Simon Rogan and committed to nature not science has toppled
celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck eatery as Britain's
top restaurant after six years.
Rogan's 11-year-old riverside restaurant L'Enclume, which is
located in the rural village of Cartmel in northern England's
picturesque Lake District, was named Britain's top restaurant in
the annual Good Food Guide, knocking three-star Michelin chef
Blumenthal into second place.
Rogan attributed his success to using local ingredients in
the kitchen at his two Michelin-starred restaurant to ensure
flavours are always fresh and natural.
"I've always looked at how can I be different because that
is my character," Rogan told Reuters in a phone interview on
Wednesday.
"I am very fortunate to have a farm and to go out into the
lane next door and pick wild herbs. How many people have that?"
Rogan, who trained under celebrity chef Marco Pierre White
and has regularly appeared on TV, is well known for foraging
ingredients from the countryside for his food.
"My style has been heavily dictated by our surroundings.
It's that stubbornness to make sure we only use British local
ingredients that has made us different," he said.
Dishes such as oyster pebbles, potato and onion ashes and
cod 'yolk' with watercress are on offer at L'Enclume - French
for anvil - with a tasting menu set at 120 pounds ($190) a head.
The 2014 edition of the Good Food Guide kept all of the same
restaurants in its top 10 list as last year, but shuffled the
order.
Cornish restaurant Nathan Outlaw rose to No. 3. Restaurant
Sat Bains in middle England's Nottinghamshire and Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay in London were ranked as numbers four and five.
The Good Food Guide is Britain's bestselling restaurant
guide and was first published in 1951. It was bought by upmarket
British supermarket Waitrose earlier this year.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)