LONDON Oct 21 Oil major BP has signed a
$10 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China's
Huadian power producer, sealing the agreement as part of Chinese
President Xi Jinping's state visit to Britain.
BP will supply up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per year over
20 years to Huadian, China's largest gas-fired power generator.
The oil major also agreed with China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) to cooperate on shale gas exploration and
production in the Sichuan Basin, as well as fuel retailing in
China.
BP and CNPC's agreement also included jointly finding new
oil and LNG trading opportunities and to work together on carbon
emissions trading.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said more than 12
billion pounds worth of oil and gas deals had been signed with
China as part of the President's visit.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)