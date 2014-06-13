LONDON, June 13 China wants London's Heathrow
airport to expand its capacity so that Chinese airlines can
introduce more flights between China and Britain, China's
ambassador to Britain said on Friday, saying he had written to
the government about the issue.
Speaking ahead of a visit to London next week by China's
Premier Li Keqiang, the ambassador said the lack of capacity was
a problem for three Chinese carriers who wanted to increase the
number of slots they had.
"We'd like to see an increase in capacity in Heathrow
airport," Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to Britain, told a
news conference in London. He said the British government had
told him the airport, the world's third busiest by passenger
numbers, had reached capacity.
"We expect Heathrow will have a third runway," he said.
British lawmakers and business leaders have identified the
lack of new airport capacity as a possible drag on economic
growth and agree that the country urgently needs new runways.
But the idea of adding them in London is unpopular with many
voters, who worry about noise, pollution and safety.
Britain's Airport Commission is due to make a final
recommendation on where and how to expand London's airport
capacity by next summer.
Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited is co-owned by Spanish
infrastructure firm Ferrovial, its largest shareholder with a 25
percent share. Partners include Qatar Holding, China Investment
Corp. and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)