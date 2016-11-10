BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 10 Britain and China have agreed to press on with closer links between London and Shanghai's stock exchanges, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday after meeting Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.
"Both exchanges will now work together to research and prepare implementation arrangements," Britain's finance ministry said.
Hammond, speaking at a news conference alongside Ma, said the financial services sector would act as a template for cooperation in other sectors.
China planned to grant British banks licences to underwrite so-called panda bonds issued in China, and to gradually relax foreign ownership restrictions for fund managers and life insurance firms, Hammond added. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote and details on latest CFTC data) May 19 Some speculators set up for a handsome payoff ahead of a U.S. bond market rally on Wednesday as they collectively built their net bullish bets on 10-year Treasury futures to the highest levels since the end of 2007. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on Tuesday, according to Commodity Futures T