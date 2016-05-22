LONDON May 23 Almost two-thirds of the advisory
firms who assist in stock exchange listings in London say they
are struggling to guide Chinese firms through the process, a
survey showed, in the latest sign of problems with such initial
public offerings.
The survey by accounting firm Moore Stephens showed 64
percent of advisers said they had faced difficulties in
communicating with Asia-Pacific and Chinese companies listing on
the small-cap Alternative Investor Market (AIM).
"China is a key market for AIM, but unfortunately the
adviser-client relationship is often not functioning as smoothly
and successfully as it might," said Marty Lau, Head of Capital
Markets at Moore Stephens.
Of the 40-odd China-based firms to list on AIM over the past
decade, only a handful have seen their shares rise in value.
At a time when Beijing is steadily opening the way to more
investment flows into and out of China, at least 15 Chinese
firms on AIM have delisted and the majority have seen their
value fall by at least 50 percent compared with their initial
valuations.
The lack of confidence in the Chinese listings has added to
broader criticism of AIM, which one U.S. regulator has described
as a "casino" where 30 percent of issuers are gone in a year.
"Companies are very aware of the importance of good
communication with advisers, as well as investors and
regulators, but from where advisers are standing, especially as
regards China, the appropriate channels are not always clear,"
Lau said.
Nominated advisers are responsible for helping firms list
and providing broking services and research coverage.
Lau said that if companies opened offices in the UK and
appointed UK-domiciled executive directors it might help restore
confidence.
But investors in the market say the issues are broader.
"A lot of companies have had problems with corporate
governance, and it's unclear why the exchange doesn't do
anything about it," said Colin McLean, Chief Executive of SVM
Asset Management and an investor in the market.
He is an investor in Hutchison China Medtech, one of
the few Chinese AIM stocks to have risen in price since its
launch. Its shares are up nearly five-fold since listing.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Patrick Graham; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)