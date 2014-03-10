LONDON, March 10 The developer of a huge new
business district in northern England is planning a roadshow
through cities like Beijing and Shanghai to attract Chinese
tenants to Manchester.
China's Beijing Construction Engineering Group
says the project is the biggest in Britain since the 2012
Olympics and believes it could help move the centre of economic
gravity away from London.
Last October, BCEG announced it would become a 20 percent
partner alongside construction group Carillion and the
Greater Manchester Pension Fund to develop an 800 million pound
($1.34 billion), 5 million sq feet business district at
Manchester airport, Britain's third busiest.
Its choice of Manchester marks a departure from the path
taken so far by most Chinese property developers, such as
Advanced Business Park, that have so far headed first to the
capital, where demand for space has stayed strong through the
downturn compared to the rest of the country.
"The project itself by size is the biggest development
project since the London Olympics ... I think the way people do
business in the UK, particularly in the northwest, will be
changed because of this project," Xing Yan, BCEG International's
managing director told Reuters by phone.
"No one would deny that there are a lot of opportunities in
London but if you study carefully, if you do your work well,
there are opportunities everywhere," he said.
BCEG, which employs 20,000 people worldwide and worked on
the 2008 Beijing Olympics' gymnasium venue, is being backed by
China's biggest bank by assets, the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China, a source told Reuters in October.
Britain has been trying to woo Chinese investment as part of
plans to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2015. The
Airport City deal was announced by finance minister George
Osborne during a trip to China last year.
London has often been accused of sucking up business and
talent at the expense of other British cities, resulting in a
local economy that has rebounded strongly since the financial
crisis even as other parts of the country still grapple with
high unemployment and slower house price recovery.
The value of offices, shops and industrial property across
Britain fell as much as 42 percent after the 2007 financial
crisis. While London property has since recovered 41 percent of
its value, the rest of the country has only rebounded by 9
percent, accoding to data from Investment Property Databank.
Another British city, Liverpool, has pitched heavily for
Chinese investment in recent years, proposing a 55-storey
skyscraper to be called Shanghai Tower, which would be the
tallest building outside London if constructed.
The Airport City consortium will visit Beijing, Shanghai and
Shenzhen from June 9-13 to drum up interest from Chinese firms
who want to rent or buy space in the scheme, which is part of a
wider, 116 hectare enterprise zone, Xing said.
He said that while the consortium hoped to attract Chinese
firms from sectors such as technology and manufacturing, it
would also visit other countries to market the scheme.
Express delivery DHL has already signed up to take
40,000 sq feet of space at the project.
"China has become the engine of the world's economy," Xing
said. "There are a lot of business people, companies in China,
that are looking for opportunities to invest internationally and
Europe is a mature and safe market to a lot of these business
people."