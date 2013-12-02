* Cameron in first China trip since Dalai Lama row last year
* Priority is to deepen economic ties
* Cameron says he will push EU-China trade deal
* Campaigners urge him to raise Tibet
By Andrew Osborn
BEIJING, Dec 2 British Prime Minister David
Cameron flew into China saying he wanted to lay the ground for a
multi-billion-dollar free trade deal between Beijing and the
European Union, despite growing unease about his own country's
membership of the bloc.
On a three-day visit with a delegation of around 100
business people, the largest British mission of its kind ever,
Cameron said he wanted his country to play an important role in
China's expansion as the world's second biggest economy is
talking about opening up its markets.
"China's transformation is one of the defining facts of our
lifetime," Cameron wrote in Caixin, a Chinese weekly news
magazine, on the eve of the visit.
"There is a genuine choice for every country over how to
respond. They can choose to see China's rise as a threat or an
opportunity. Britain's answer is clear. We want to see China
succeed."
Cameron's push for an EU-China trade deal will irritate the
European Commission, which is understood to be strongly opposed
to such a move on the grounds that it risks flooding the bloc
with cheap Chinese imports.
It is also likely to be seized upon by political opponents
as he has put a question mark over Britain's continued
membership of the 28-nation EU by promising Britons an in/out
referendum on leaving the bloc if re-elected in 2015.
A British government analysis has shown that eliminating
tariffs between China and the EU in the 20 sectors where they
were highest would save British exporters around a billion
pounds annually, officials said.
"I now want to set a new long-term goal of an ambitious and
comprehensive EU-China Free Trade Agreement," Cameron wrote.
"And as I have on the EU-US deal, so I will put my full
political weight behind such a deal which could be worth tens of
billions of dollars every year."
Cameron is expected to raise the subject in a meeting with
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday. His office said he was the
first European leader to champion such a deal in this way.
He had already discussed the idea of an EU-China trade deal
with other EU member states, it added. Such a deal would address
services liberalisation and better intellectual property rights
protection.
HUMAN RIGHTS
British finance minister George Osborne opened the door to
further Chinese investment in Britain during a visit to Beijing
last month. He announced less stringent rules for Chinese banks
operating in London, in a push to make the British capital the
main offshore hub for trading in China's currency and bonds.
He also paved the way for Chinese investors to take majority
stakes in future British nuclear plants.
Campaigners have often accused Cameron of putting trade
before human rights. On this trip, activists want him to raise
what they say are rights abuses in Tibet.
A senior source in his office said before the trip that
Britain had turned the page on a rift with China over Tibet,
adding that Cameron had no plans to meet the Dalai Lama, Tibet's
spiritual leader-in-exile, again after their meeting last year
angered Beijing.
Cameron will visit a training academy for Jaguar Land Rover
sales staff in Beijing on Monday to mark its official opening as
the carmaker unveils a deal worth 4.5 billion pounds to provide
100,000 cars to the National Sales Company in China.
England's Premier League is also expected to announce an
agreement with the Chinese Super League to further develop
football in China and boost the Premier League's profile.
Xavier Rolet, the chief executive of the London Stock
Exchange, is travelling with Cameron.
The business delegation also includes Andrew Witty, the
chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline. The company was
drawn into a bribery case in China earlier this year which
resulted in police detaining four Chinese GSK executives.
Peter Humphrey, a British man running a risk advisory group,
was also detained and is still being held.