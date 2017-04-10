(Updates with train's departure)
STANFORD-LE-HOPE, England, April 10 The first
freight train to run from Britain to China departed on Monday,
carrying goods like vitamins, baby products and pharmaceuticals
as Britain seeks to burnish its global trading credentials for
when it leaves the European Union.
The 7,500-mile (12,000 km) journey from eastern England to
eastern China will take three weeks, around half the time needed
for the equivalent journey by boat. The first freight train from
China arrived in Britain in January.
The bright red train left a depot at Stanford-Le-Hope in
Essex for Barking in east London, hauling dozens of containers.
From Barking, it will pass through the Channel Tunnel into
France and on to Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and
Kazakhstan before ending up in Yiwu in China.
Britain is trying to enhance its trade links with the rest
of the world as it prepares to leave the EU in two years' time.
"This new rail link with China is another boost for global
Britain, following the ancient Silk Road trade route to carry
British products around the world," said Greg Hands, a British
trade minister.
Run by Yiwu Timex Industrial Investment, the Yiwu-London
freight service makes London the 15th European city to have a
direct rail link with China after the 2013 unveiling of the "One
Belt, One Road" initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"This is the first export train and just the start of a
regular direct service between the UK and China," said Xubin
Feng, chairman of Yiwu Timex Industrial Investment Co.
"We have great faith in the UK as an export nation and rail
provides an excellent alternative for moving large volumes of
goods over long distances faster."
