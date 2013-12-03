SHANGHAI Dec 3 Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Tuesday Britain was open to Chinese investment in its
planned 43-billion-pound high speed rail project linking London
and the north of England after Beijing expressed an interest.
In Shanghai on the second day of a trip aimed at deepening
ties with the world's second largest economy, Cameron was
responding to remarks made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a
meeting the previous day.
Li said the two countries had achieved "a breakthrough" in
talks on the issue, but gave no details.
Cameron told China on Tuesday he would welcome its
investment in the project, dubbed HS2.
"We think we have a lot to learn from China in this regard
because of the success of your high speed rail," he told
students in a question and answer session in Shanghai.
"I said to your president and prime minister yesterday that
just as we welcome Chinese investment into nuclear power and
other infrastructure, so there will be very open competition to
provide the infrastructure for our networks, so we welcome
Chinese investment into that as well."
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the Chinese
expression of interest in HS2 had taken Britain by surprise but
could lead to "a lot".
China's leadership gave Cameron a model of a Chinese bullet
train as an official gift.
HS2 has divided opinion in Britain because of its cost and
possible impact on the countryside. The first phase of the
scheme between London and Birmingham is due to open in 2026 with
the extension to Leeds and Manchester due to start from 2033.
China has the longest and most heavily used high speed rail
network in the world and is anxious to export its know-how,
trains and track.