LONDON, June 19 Britain will simplify
bureaucracy for Chinese tourists and business travellers, the
government said on Friday, letting them apply for UK and
European visas in one single process.
The scheme is aimed at removing a barrier which discourages
many tourists from coming to Britain while touring Europe, due
to the fact that they have to apply for a separate UK visa which
is outside the "Schengen" area where a single visa is enough to
travel to most EU countries, including France, Italy and Spain.
"This scheme will create a one-stop shop for Chinese
visitors to the UK and Europe, whether they are coming here for
business or leisure," Home Secretary Theresa May said in a
statement announcing the scheme that starts on July 1.
The policy change is a victory for the British Hospitality
Association (BHA) which estimates that Britain loses out on 1.2
billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a year as wealthy Chinese tourists
choose to visit and shop in cities such as Milan or Paris over
London due to an easier visa process.
Business and leisure visitors from China, the world's second
largest economy, can visit 26 nations with a single Schengen
visa but had needed to go through a separate visa application
process for Britain.
The new scheme, being run on a pilot basis in partnership
with Belgium, which is a Schengen state, means travellers will
be able to obtain a visa for both the UK and the Schengen area
without having to visit two different application centres.
Customers can apply online using one set of documents and
then book a single UK visa appointment to complete the process.
"By 2023, China will be the largest outbound tourism economy
in the world so it is important that the UK makes every effort
to welcome the Chinese traveller into our country," BHA Chief
Executive Ufi Ibrahim said.
($1 = 0.6310 pounds)
