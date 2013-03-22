By Estelle Shirbon
Friday a decision to ban a Christian group from placing adverts
on London buses that suggested people could be cured of
homosexuality.
The group, Core Issues Trust, wanted to place adverts on the
side of London's distinctive red double-decker buses that read:
"Not gay! Ex-gay, post-gay and proud. Get over it!"
The proposed adverts were a response to a campaign by gay
rights group Stonewall, which had run adverts on London buses
that read: "Some people are gay. Get over it!"
In a 35-page ruling, High Court judge Beverley Lang
dismissed Core Issues Trust's claim for a judicial review into
the ban on the adverts imposed by Transport for London (TFL).
"(The advert) was not a contribution to a reasoned debate,"
she wrote, saying that the group's freedom of expression was
counter-balanced by the risk of causing grave offence to gay
people and increasing homophobic attacks.
Core Issues Trust said it would appeal, arguing the judgment
was "likely to stifle open and free debate" about homosexuality
and discriminate against "those who reject a 'gay' identity".
The group says it aims to help "people who voluntarily seek
to change from a 'gay' lifestyle to a gender-affirming one".
Stonewall welcomed the judgment, saying the decision to ban
what it described as "voodoo 'gay cure' adverts" was correct.
TFL, the public body in charge of the bus network, decided
in April 2012 to stop Core Issues Trust from running the adverts
on the grounds that they went against its "commitment to a
tolerant and inclusive London".
"CENSORSHIP"
The Christian group argued in court that the real reason for
the ban was that London Mayor Boris Johnson disagreed with the
view expressed and thought the adverts could hinder his
re-election campaign. A mayoral election was due three weeks
later.
Core Issues Trust based the accusation on a TFL press
statement dated April 12, 2012, which said the mayor "was
strongly of the view that this ad should not be run".
Judge Lang dismissed the accusation that Johnson had abused
his position as TFL chairman to advance his political interests.
She said TFL had acted in its own interest to avoid causing
offence, an objective shared but not imposed by Johnson.
Stonewall Chief Executive Ben Summerskill said Johnson had
been right to express his objections to the proposed adverts.
"In a city where over half of gay young people face bullying
at school, and where tens of thousands of gay people are
subjected to hate crimes every year just because of the way they
were born, it's perfectly proper for a mayor to object to the
use of such advertising in an iconic public setting," he said.
However, Lang's judgment contained some criticism of TFL,
suggesting that it had not considered whether it was perhaps
applying double standards by banning Core Issues Trust's adverts
after it had allowed Stonewall's "Get over it!" campaign.
Christian groups supporting Core Issues Trust seized on that
part of Lang's judgment, which referred to the Stonewall adverts
as "controversial, sensitive and potentially offensive".
"As soon as a Christian group responds to Stonewall's
provocation and dares to challenge the reigning political
orthodoxy, the message is banned," said Andrea Minichiello
Williams, director of a group called the Christian Legal Centre.
"This case demonstrates the huge asymmetry and censorship
that characterises public debate at the moment," she said.
