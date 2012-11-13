LONDON Nov 13 A former Church of England bishop
was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting boys
as young as 12, police said, the latest public figure to be
accused after weeks of child abuse claims that have engulfed the
BBC and celebrities.
Separate police investigations into the late television
presenter Jimmy Savile have fuelled a national abuse scandal
that has dominated public debate and provoked a bout of national
soul searching.
Police said Peter Ball, 80, was held in western England on
suspicion of sex offences against eight boys and young men, aged
from 12 to their early 20s, in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
He was a bishop in Lewes, southern England, and Gloucester, in
the southwest.
A woman who answered the telephone at his house in Somerset,
southwest England, declined to comment on the arrest.
Ball was arrested at his home after the Church of England
passed information from internal reviews to detectives
investigating historic sexual offences.
A second man, a retired Anglican priest aged 67, was
detained in Sussex, southern England, on suspicion of separate
offences against two teenage boys in 1981 and 1983, police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Carwyn Hughes, of Sussex Police,
said it was a "very complex inquiry".
"Allegations of historic offences are treated just as
seriously as any more recent offences," he said.
The church has tightened measures to prevent child abuse
after criticism that for years it was slow to respond to
allegations and even covered up offences or moved suspected
paedophiles to protect its reputation.
"The Church of England takes any allegations of abuse very
seriously and is committed to being a safe place for all," said
the Right Reverend Paul Butler, Bishop of Southwell and
Nottingham, chairman of a church group set up to protect
children.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths)