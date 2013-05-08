* Government says yet to make a decision on plain packaging
* Health groups 'deeply disappointed' by delay on new laws
By William James
LONDON, May 8 The British government is still
considering banning company branding on cigarette packets even
though it ommitted the plan from its legislative agenda laid out
in Parliament on Wednesday, an official spokesman said.
Britain had looked set to become the first European country
to force cigarette makers to use plain packaging - a step
opposed by the tobacco industry, which sees it as harming their
profits.
But Queen Elizabeth made no reference to the plans in a
speech setting out the government's legislative plans for the
year ahead, disappointing anti-smoking groups.
A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said no
decision had been taken and the government was still considering
the right way forward.
The Department of Health held four months of consultations
last year to gather evidence on whether standardised tobacco
packaging would discourage young smokers and help existing
smokers ditch the habit.
"This an important decision and we make no apology for
taking time to get it right. We are closely watching what is
happening around the world," a department spokesperson said.
Last year, Australia implemented a law saying cigarettes
must be sold in olive green packets carrying graphic health
warnings.
Cuba, whose luxury cigars are world renowned and feature
distinctive packages, launched a challenge against the
Australian law at the World Trade Organisation last week.
Campaign groups wrote to Health Minister Jeremy Hunt
expressing disappointment over the omission of the plan from the
government's programme.
"The failure to bring forward legislation fatally undermines
the Government's credibility on public health issues," said the
letter from the Smokefree Action Coalition, an alliance of more
than 100 health organisations.
Companies such as Philip Morris and British American
Tobacco fear that plain packaging would eat into sales
of higher margin brands and say it would encourage the global
black market in tobacco.
Imperial Tobacco shares have risen marginally since
reports circulated in the British media that Cameron had dropped
the initiative.