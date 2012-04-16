LONDON, April 16 Britain could soon force
cigarette makers to sell plain, brand-free packets as the
government seeks to encourage more smokers to quit.
A three-month consultation launched by the government on
Monday will ask for views on whether packets of cigarettes
should be changed to a plain, standardised template, remain as
they are, or be fashioned in a different way.
The government has already forced manufacturers such as
Imperial Tobacco and Japan Tobacco - who share
more than 80 percent of the UK market - to print stark health
warnings and images of smoking-related diseases on packs.
A recent move by ministers also required all shops to stop
displaying cigarettes in the open by April 2015 to deter
would-be buyers.
"Smoking remains one of the most significant challenges to
public health," said Health Secretary Andrew Lansley in a
statement. "Each year it accounts for over 100,000 deaths in the
UK and one in two long-term smokers will die prematurely from a
smoking disease."
"That is why the health ministers across the UK have a
responsibility to look closely at initiatives that might
encourage smokers to quit and stop young people taking up
smoking in the first place."
Health campaigners have welcomed the idea of plain packs but
opponents claim it could lead to increased smuggling and job
losses.
Despite claims from some opponents that he has already
decided to introduce plain packaging, Lansley has repeatedly
insisted he is keeping an open mind on the proposal.