* Britain sets 12-week consultation over tobacco packaging
* Will look at ways of cutting young and adult smoking
* Says smoking accounts for over 100,000 UK deaths a year
* Tobacco industry remains opposed to plan packaging
LONDON, April 16 Britain could soon force
cigarette makers to sell plain, brand-free packets as the
government seeks to deter a habit which it says is responsible
for over 100,000 UK deaths a year and puts pressure on the
public health system.
A three-month consultation launched by the government on
Monday will ask for views on whether packets of cigarettes
should be changed to a plain, standardised template, remain as
they are, or be fashioned in a different way.
British governments have already banned tobacco advertising,
introduced stark health warnings and images of smoking-related
diseases on packets, and earlier this month imposed a ban on
tobacco displays in large shops to deter would-be buyers.
"Smoking remains one of the most significant challenges to
public health," said Health Secretary Andrew Lansley in a
statement. "Each year it accounts for over 100,000 deaths in the
UK and one in two long-term smokers will die prematurely from a
smoking disease."
"That is why the health ministers across the UK have a
responsibility to look closely at initiatives that might
encourage smokers to quit and stop young people taking up
smoking in the first place."
Australia is the only nation planning to introduce plain
packaging which will ban eye-catching designs and branding from
cigarette packages with the packs displaying the product name in
a plain typeface along with graphic health warnings.
Legislation from the Canberra government is due to take
effect by December 2012 but some of the world's biggest
cigarette companies are mounting a legal challenge and fighting
the move in the Australian High Court.
Health campaigners have welcomed the idea of plain packs as
it could making smoking less attractive for young people, while
the tobacco industry argues it will challenge the use of its
trademarks and lead to increased smuggling and job losses.
Major opponents include Imperial Tobacco with its
Lambert & Butler and Richmond brands, as well as Benson & Hedges
and Silk cut maker Japan Tobacco, which together
control over 80 percent of the UK cigarette market. British
American Tobacco has around a 6 percent share.
They argues their trademarks are protected by law and they
have the right to differentiate theirs brands. They also say the
move would encourage counterfeit products by making it easier to
copy generic packaging and there is no evidence that packaging
is a reason why people start or continue to smoke.
The consultation will run for 12 weeks up to July 10, and
responses are invited from any interested parties.
Despite claims from some opponents that he has already
decided to introduce plain packaging, Lansley has repeatedly
insisted he is keeping an open mind on the proposal.
Earlier this month, new rules came into effect for all large
shops and supermarkets in England to cover up cigarettes from
public view to protect children from being the target of tobacco
promotion and help people quit smoking. The rules will be
extended to all shops by April 2015.
Imperial shares were up 1 percent at 2,482 pence and BAT
0.7 percent ahead at 3,151 pence by 1025 GMT, largely in line
with a firmer London stock market.