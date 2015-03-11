LONDON, March 11 Imperial Tobacco Group
threatened legal action against the British government on
Wednesday over its plan to push through a ban on branding on
cigarette packs.
UK lawmakers voted strongly in favour of the plain packaging
plan on Wednesday.
"We have a fundamental right to differentiate our brands
from those of our competitors," Imperial's director of group
corporate affairs, Axel Gietz, said in a statement. "Should
plain packaging pass into law, we would regrettably be left with
no choice but to defend our legal rights in court."
Philip Morris International said following the vote
it was "prepared to protect our rights and to seek fair
compensation for the value of our property."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane
