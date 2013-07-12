* Australia passed law last year ordering plain packets
* Health campaigners criticise the delay
* Industry welcomes, says law would encourage smuggling
By William James
LONDON, July 12 The British government on Friday
delayed plans to ban company branding on cigarette packets in
England, saying it wanted to first see the impact of a similar
decision in Australia.
The move was welcomed by the tobacco industry which says
plain packaging would hit jobs and encourage cigarette
smuggling, but strongly criticised by health campaigners.
Britain's government published the results of a consultation
on plain packaging which showed 53 percent of respondents in
favour of the measure, but said it had decided to wait until the
impact of the Australian ban could be measured.
Last year, Australia passed a law saying cigarettes must be
sold in dark brown packets with no colours or logos, with the
name of the product printed in a standardised small font.
The new law's detractors say it goes too far, noting that
cigarette packs were already emblazoned with health warnings.
Until earlier this year, when the plan was omitted from its
legislative plans, Britain had looked set to become the first
European country to follow suit.
"Obviously we take very seriously the potential for
standardised packaging to reduce smoking rates, but in light of
the differing views, we have decided to wait until the emerging
impact of the decision in Australia can be measured, and then we
will make a decision in England," Health Minister Jeremy Hunt
said.
Hunt's delay is at odds with Britain's backing for the World
Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, a
non-binding treaty that advocates plain packaging and is the
basis for Australia's law.
Cancer Research UK said it was "bitterly disappointing".
"The government has stalled in the face of strong evidence
and instead reacted to myths perpetuated by the tobacco
industry, an industry well-known for suppressing the truth about
its lethal products," said a spokesman.
"ANTI-COMPETITIVE"
Imperial Tobacco, the world's fourth-largest
cigarette group by market share, said it welcomed the delay.
"We've always made our views clear that there's no evidence
that plain packaging would achieve its stated outcome, that it
would be anti-competitive, and we've always pointed out the
impact it would have on the illicit trade in the UK which is
growing," a spokesman said.
The World Health Organization said plain packaging would
increase the impact of health warnings, stop consumers thinking
that some products were less harmful, and make tobacco products
less attractive for adults and children.
A study published by the WHO this month said tens of
millions of deaths could be averted if tobacco control policies
were extended globally.
Tobacco control advocates say the tobacco firms are
aggressively trying to stymie tobacco control measures, chiefly
through legal actions brought by four countries at the World
Trade Organization, in hope of overturning the Australian law.
The WTO challenge brought by Ukraine, Cuba, Honduras and
Dominican Republic could take a year or more to reach a
conclusion, but it has not yet started, since the complainants
have yet to trigger the litigation phase of the trade dispute,
and have no obligation to do so.
Even if Australia wins the legal cases, the mere fact of the
challenges could create "regulatory chill" elsewhere, Tania
Voon, a professor at Melbourne Law School, said at an academic
debate on tobacco control in Geneva this week.
"Other governments are less likely to continue at least
while these disputes are proceeding and even if Australia wins
other countries may think twice by reflecting on the amount of
time and effort and money that Australia had to expend in order
to be able to maintain this measure," she said.