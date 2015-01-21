(Adds Labour, critics' reaction, details)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON Jan 21 The British government said on
Wednesday it would try to pass a law to force tobacco firms to
sell cigarettes in plain packets without branding in England
before May, ending years of debate and lobbying over the issue.
The move, aimed at improving public health and cutting the
number of child smokers, is likely to crimp tobacco firms'
profits and would see Britain follow in the footsteps of
Australia, which in 2012 enacted a groundbreaking law forcing
cigarettes to be sold in plain olive green packaging with images
showing the damaging effects of smoking.
"I now propose that we lay regulations for standardised
packaging in this parliament to allow for them to come into
force at the same time as the European Tobacco Products
Directive in May 2016," Jane Ellison, a junior minister in the
health ministry, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In doing so we would be bringing the prospect of our first
smoke-free generation one step closer."
The government previously said it wanted to ban cigarette
branding but that it wanted to conduct a final consultation to
make sure it was the right thing to do, stirring suspicion it
wanted to further delay legislation.
Ellison said the government had now considered all the
evidence and decided it was "a proportionate and justified
response."
"Ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will need
to confirm whether they consent to the regulations applying to
those parts of the UK," she said.
The opposition Labour Party welcomed the move, but
criticised the government for moving too slowly.
"It was almost a year ago that MPs voted overwhelmingly in
favour of this measure and the delay is inexcusable," Luciana
Berger, the party's health spokeswoman, said in a statement.
"The Government must now press ahead without delay to ensure
that this vital measure is introduced as soon as possible."
Tobacco firms have fiercely resisted the new law, arguing
that the new rules would be ineffective and only increase
cigarette counterfeiting and smuggling.
The move is opposed by some lawmakers across the political
spectrum who believe it amounts to government meddling in
people's lives.
The TaxPayers' Alliance, a lobby group for British
taxpayers' interests, said the decision to legislate was flawed
and could result in a "smugglers' charter."
"This illiberal measure is simply another victory for the
nanny state," Jonathan Isaby, its chief executive, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)